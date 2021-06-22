🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
KB Street dance approached us to help create a logo, brand identity and some marketing materials for Street Dance classes for children in the Kent area.
We were set the task of creating a logo for KB Street Dance that was inspired by the use of graffiti art that often associated with hip-hop and street dance culture.
We took inspiration from urban culture and created a paint brushed logo that would fit a dark and grunge style branding. We utilised dark colours along with a bright yellow to add contrast.
Full project: https://www.rninecreative.com/kb-street-dance/