KB Street dance approached us to help create a logo, brand identity and some marketing materials for Street Dance classes for children in the Kent area.

We were set the task of creating a logo for KB Street Dance that was inspired by the use of graffiti art that often associated with hip-hop and street dance culture.

We took inspiration from urban culture and created a paint brushed logo that would fit a dark and grunge style branding. We utilised dark colours along with a bright yellow to add contrast.

Full project: https://www.rninecreative.com/kb-street-dance/