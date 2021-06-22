Lensto : Photo Editing App - Icon & Logo by Prateek Singhal

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Tool used: Figma
Lensto is an upcoming photo editing and effects app.
The logo brings out the essence of the app which is: Super simple but features amazing effects and photo editing.
The challenge was to make it simple yet creative, clean yet expressive. The end result & deliverables turned out to be perfect.