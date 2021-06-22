Prateek Singhal

Lensto : Photo Editing App - Icon & Logo by Prateek Singhal

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
Lensto : Photo Editing App - Icon & Logo by Prateek Singhal logo identity brand identity graphic design iphone mobile application simple app store ios editing photo branding logo illustration icon ui ux designer modern app design
Download color palette

Tool used: Figma
Lensto is an upcoming photo editing and effects app.
The logo brings out the essence of the app which is: Super simple but features amazing effects and photo editing.
The challenge was to make it simple yet creative, clean yet expressive. The end result & deliverables turned out to be perfect.

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like