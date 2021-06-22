Yakdoodle.design

096 Daily UI - Currently In Stock

Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design
  • Save
096 Daily UI - Currently In Stock dailyui096 096 acme dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

For Daily UI Challenge - Currently In Stock; website featuring a product for all purposes and choice colour selections. Large text draws visitors to the site on the front-page / landing page main product. Visitors to the site can browse horizontally through the current stock or click on the catalog link to take them to more products within the catalog

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Yakdoodle.design
Yakdoodle.design

More by Yakdoodle.design

View profile
    • Like