Logo redesign - T1 Esports team

I made this logo redesign for a Esports team called T1, they are a South Korean esports team operated by the T1 Entertainment & Sports.
-I gave it some big changes, The width is probably one of the biggest, I made it less wide so it could be used on merch, scoreboards etc. way easier.
-It's all more balanced out, everything suits together more.
-easier to read