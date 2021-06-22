Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
h3l Branding Agency

ANTIDOTO Health Branding

ANTIDOTO™ Health Branding.
B:
> Provides tailored personal care solutions made with high-quality ingredients and sustainability at heart.
> We sell personalized remedies that meet the specific demands of our clients by creating solutions tailored to their needs.
Our goal is to deliver personal care products without impact on our environment with schemes designed to neutralize our CO2 production
> We plan to fill the misinformation gap among consumers by creating free content to educate them on ingredients and remedies that may or may not work for them.
T:
Innovation, inclusion, sustainability, tailor-made. Scientific.
R:
The project was developed meeting the objectives described in the brief. We worked on the investigation of the references, achieving a consistent conceptualization linked to a system and language of high level of versatility and simplicity.

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121328873/ANTIDOTO-Health-Branding

