YAS Island - Alt. Version

Unpublished, alternative, white version of the YAS logotype that I created for YAS Island branding.

This one was created to suit darker backgrounds better and be more legible.

Simplify, simplify, simplify...

"YAS Island is an Emirati-bred, world class destination that is home to a multitude of leisure, cultural, social and business attractions suited to all audiences."

The logotype is bilingual and reads YAS from left to right in Latin, and from right to left in Arabic.

