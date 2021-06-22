YAS Island - Alt. Version

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Unpublished, alternative, white version of the YAS logotype that I created for YAS Island branding.
This one was created to suit darker backgrounds better and be more legible.
Simplify, simplify, simplify...
"YAS Island is an Emirati-bred, world class destination that is home to a multitude of leisure, cultural, social and business attractions suited to all audiences."
⠀
The logotype is bilingual and reads YAS from left to right in Latin, and from right to left in Arabic.
⠀
--