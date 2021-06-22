Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DeMarco Hill

ButterflyMinks

DeMarco Hill
DeMarco Hill
  • Save
ButterflyMinks beauty supplies makeup butterfly minks beauty logotype logo identity branding
Download color palette

Logo design for a beauty self-care company named ButterflyMinks!
------------------------------------------------------
Contact to get your logo design or branding project dripped out:
business@drippindesigns.com

INSTAGRAM - @Drippindesigns_

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
DeMarco Hill
DeMarco Hill

More by DeMarco Hill

View profile
    • Like