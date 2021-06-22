Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hunsah Qaiser

Elegant Leaf Jar Flower Logo

Hunsah Qaiser
Hunsah Qaiser
  • Save
Elegant Leaf Jar Flower Logo minimalist logo minimalist design leaf logo jar leaf flower logo graphic design flat design design business logo brand logo branding
Download color palette

Hey there!
Modern Elegant Minimalist logo, ''Flower Leaf Jar'' logo concept
Hope you like it!! Thank you so much.

---------------------------------------------------------
For Freelance work,
Please Visit my Fiverr Profile: https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vN6Qg
or Contact: hunsahqaiser@gmail.com

Hunsah Qaiser
Hunsah Qaiser

More by Hunsah Qaiser

View profile
    • Like