Porto • Case Study Pages

We have fresh news to share. Literally! 🙋‍♂️💬

Today we are releasing not one, but two newsworthy case studies. This time it's the story about the revamp of a news portal website, iOS and Android App.

But this is not just another news portal. This one delivers the news to our hometown, Porto — where our products are strategized, designed, and developed. It’s not every day we get to work on a project that's so close to our hearts, and home. 💙

The challenge in this project was to find a sweet spot. Everyone who is familiar with Porto knows the city is the brand and the brand is the city. But this news portal had to be independent of the brand, or it would be seen as a channel of communication for the City Hall.

→ Porto. Website Case Study

→ Porto. iOS and Android App Case Study

—

If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.