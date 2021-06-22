Whale Shark Season

This data visual shows the places where and when you can swim or dive with whale sharks, around the world. The brighter colored elements show the best times to swim with whale sharks per month, and the lighter colored, show good times to swim with whale sharks. The neutral/grey colored offer no guarantee of a sighting.

However, whale sharks are solitary creatures. They can be rarely seen in groups. Even in the months where the chances of seeing a whale shark are higher, you will still have to be lucky to see the gentle giant.

The data is based on the PADI Diving Wizard and extended with own research.