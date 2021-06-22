Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lauren Thoeny

Chilies & Chocolate Branding Concept

Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
  • Save
Chilies & Chocolate Branding Concept
Download color palette

2018 Branding Concept for the Chilies and Chocolate Event at the Desert Botanical Gardens

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
Design, illustration and letterpress

More by Lauren Thoeny

View profile
    • Like