Lauren Thoeny

DBG Plant Sale Branding

Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
  • Save
DBG Plant Sale Branding branding logo design branding design vector illustration
Download color palette

Branding for the fall and spring plant sale at the Desert Botanical Garden

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
Design, illustration and letterpress

More by Lauren Thoeny

View profile
    • Like