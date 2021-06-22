Mikhail Pashynskyi

Smart Home Dashboard - Web version

Mikhail Pashynskyi
Mikhail Pashynskyi
  • Save
Smart Home Dashboard - Web version dribbblers dribbble design ux ui uidesign
Download color palette

Hi, everyone!!! 👋
This is the Smart Home Dashboard 🎛 - Web version!
How do you like it?
Would love to see what you think 😇.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Mikhail Pashynskyi
Mikhail Pashynskyi

More by Mikhail Pashynskyi

View profile
    • Like