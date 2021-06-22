Kerrie Smyth

Dough Crazy Logo graphic design icon typography vector branding logo illustration design
This was a passion project brief for a donut shop called Dough Crazy. It has a minimal design which uses the shape of the donut to hold the type in place while also communicating to the viewer that the business sells dounts

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
