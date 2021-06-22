🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Law Company Web Design
Law Company Design for showcasing their cases or creating a portfolio.
For more details please contact me.
Tools used: -
• Adobe XD
• Adobe Photoshop
• Google
I have also made this design as a fully working responsive website using: -
• HTML
• CSS
• JavaScript
My Website
My Behance Portfolio