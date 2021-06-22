Katerina Klenque

Just Figures Shop

Katerina Klenque
Katerina Klenque
  • Save
Just Figures Shop store app design minimalistic ui ux
Download color palette

Hi!
Is this a figures shop? Yes, it is! This is a shop of common geometric shapes. They cannot be bought or gifted, but they can be admired and get inspired by.
Just for fun :)
Have a wonderful day everyone!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Katerina Klenque
Katerina Klenque
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Katerina Klenque

View profile
    • Like