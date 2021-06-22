Pat Thompson
Quadrato

The Candy People

Pat Thompson
Quadrato
Pat Thompson for Quadrato
Hire Us
  • Save
The Candy People fast food food truck candy floss popcorn candy cartoon character illustration cartoon vintage logo branding retro character
The Candy People fast food food truck candy floss popcorn candy cartoon character illustration cartoon vintage logo branding retro character
Download color palette
  1. tcpAsset 2.jpg
  2. tcpAsset 3.jpg

Super fun little project creating these characters for the candy people.

Quadrato
Quadrato
We create effortless user experience and delightful products
Hire Us

More by Quadrato

View profile
    • Like