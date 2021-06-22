Flight Entertainment UI

The first look of a concept which can be used in aeroplane tablets to keep the travellers entertained through their course of journey.

This project I recently got where the challenge was make an application that can handle all the list of features, which should be user friendly and easily accessible by the user.

The problem question: -

In-Flight Entertainment System - Long flight journeys are always boring. How can we improve the in-flight entertainment experience of an air traveler? Include games, TV shows, on-board camera views and real time flight statistics.

How I thought of it: -

I took this question and drew a rough wireframe on a whiteboard, and at first glance I thought of the TV application design, amazon firestick user interface was a influence for me as I found it quite user friendly. However, I made quite a lot of changes in that design as well referring to the above image.

This design was quite challenging than it actually looks as it has a lot of submenus and a lot of designing work to do.

Overall a great experience making this project, as always lot more things learned.

Tools used: -

• Adobe XD

• Adobe Photoshop

• Google

