PowerMe Logo Idea #3

PowerMe Logo Idea #3 heart thunderbolt bolt thunder power women woman letters brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
Third idea we presented to PWRME (PowerMe) - an organization with practical and spiritual tools designed to help women go beyond their physical, spiritual, and mental barriers.

A slightly different approach with more feminine outlook, softer typeface and heart shaped symbol combined with the bolt.

