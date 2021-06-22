ENGIMAGZ

ENGIMAGZ or Engineering Magazine is a program from the Communication and Information Service which aims to provide information about BEM FT Unila activities that have been carried out for one period in the form of print media (magazine).

This program is new at BEM FT and we managed to print it beyond the target set at the beginning (20 copies), namely 21 copies which were distributed to student associations at the department, faculty, and university level, softcopy (.pdf) has been published on social media BEM FT.

If you want to know more about the contents of ENGIMAGZ, you can download it at https://bit.ly/EngineeringMagazine2019



https://www.behance.net/gallery/122036615/ENGIMAGZ



Person in Charge

Neo Kurniawan

General Leader

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Managing Director

Nursella Vilar Ivada

Editorial Secretary

Nanda Putri Sazqiah

Editor

M. Abid Maulana

Artistic

M. Iqbal Adi Saputra

Publication

Diky Andrean Saputra

Intan Pratiwi Setiawan

Distributor

Rega Pasea Ariska

Reporter

Amalia Insani

Fransiska Salsalina Bangun

Intern

Sona Erlangga

Mohamad Rizky Hamidi

Muhammad Tito Pratama

Raka Aditya Fernanda

Fanky Arya Putra

Muhammad Sahdam Syah

M. Deni Febriyansah Rifa I.