ENGIMAGZ
ENGIMAGZ or Engineering Magazine is a program from the Communication and Information Service which aims to provide information about BEM FT Unila activities that have been carried out for one period in the form of print media (magazine).
This program is new at BEM FT and we managed to print it beyond the target set at the beginning (20 copies), namely 21 copies which were distributed to student associations at the department, faculty, and university level, softcopy (.pdf) has been published on social media BEM FT.
If you want to know more about the contents of ENGIMAGZ, you can download it at https://bit.ly/EngineeringMagazine2019
See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122036615/ENGIMAGZ
Thank you!
Person in Charge
Neo Kurniawan
General Leader
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Managing Director
Nursella Vilar Ivada
Editorial Secretary
Nanda Putri Sazqiah
Editor
M. Abid Maulana
Artistic
M. Iqbal Adi Saputra
Publication
Diky Andrean Saputra
Intan Pratiwi Setiawan
Distributor
Rega Pasea Ariska
Reporter
Amalia Insani
Fransiska Salsalina Bangun
Intern
Sona Erlangga
Mohamad Rizky Hamidi
Muhammad Tito Pratama
Raka Aditya Fernanda
Fanky Arya Putra
Muhammad Sahdam Syah
M. Deni Febriyansah Rifa I.