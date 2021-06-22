Luke
Low-code chatbot design for processes automation

Hello guys 👋!

Building complex conversational 💬 systems can be challenging. Take a look at the visual tool that enables creating the chatbots 🤝 ecosystem. What is absolutely great about it - you just need minimal to zero knowledge of coding 💥! With the visual processing of the bot logic, it helps to define the general flow of the conversation path, both for the user and admin.

