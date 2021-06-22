Tommy Chandra

Concrete Snake

Concrete Snake facade concrete building animal snake architecture digital icon vector illustration
available at H=N. link here: https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/143942

Illustrator from Indonesia. Limbo Architect.
