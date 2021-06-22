Balaranganath Chenna

Email Receipt | Daily UI 17

Balaranganath Chenna
Balaranganath Chenna
  • Save
Email Receipt | Daily UI 17 minimal ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Email receipt of an shopping application

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Balaranganath Chenna
Balaranganath Chenna

More by Balaranganath Chenna

View profile
    • Like