Country Fresh Mermaids & Pirates Ice Cream Pack Design

I had the pleasure of working on Country Fresh's new ice cream variant for kids called "Mermaids & Pirates". The pack had to have something different from other competitor kids range ice cream tubs. The solution was to create a smart packaging that will make the pack interactive by using augmented reality (AR). When you purchase the Country Fresh Mermaids & Pirates pack and scan the QR code on pack with your phone, the characters come to life. The Bubblegum, candy floss and marshmallow flavoured ice cream has no artificial colourants and is available in 2L tubs nationwide in South Africa.

See more about the "Mermaids & Pirates" creative pack on Country Fresh's website or facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CountryFreshSA/videos/country-fresh-mermaids-pirates/474282026878351/

Alternatively stay tuned to see more of the design process and how the AR pack works on my behance.