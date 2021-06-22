Daniele Simonelli

Pasta Casalinga - From the Land

Daniele Simonelli
Daniele Simonelli
Hire Me
  • Save
Pasta Casalinga - From the Land restaurant website illustration vegetables market texture dsgn illustration daniele simonelli
Download color palette

Website illustration for PastaCasalinga, an Italian restaurant based in Seattle.
Website: https://pastacasalingaseattle.com/story/
Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117807877/Pasta-Casalinga-Seattle-Website-Illustrations

Daniele Simonelli
Daniele Simonelli
Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer.
Hire Me

More by Daniele Simonelli

View profile
    • Like