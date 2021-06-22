Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A few months back, we did an exploration to handle different serviceability states. The idea was to make the communication transparent in case of unserviceability, extra charges, delays, etc. We also added forward flows when the restaurant selected by the customer is unserviceable. In case the customer wants to order from that specific restaurant only, they can choose to get notified whenever that restaurant is ready to take orders again.

