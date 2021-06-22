🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few months back, we did an exploration to handle different serviceability states. The idea was to make the communication transparent in case of unserviceability, extra charges, delays, etc. We also added forward flows when the restaurant selected by the customer is unserviceable. In case the customer wants to order from that specific restaurant only, they can choose to get notified whenever that restaurant is ready to take orders again.