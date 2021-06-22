Food Cashier App

Hi everyone, 👋🏻

I will share the latest project, this is an application to help seller in recording purchases/ transaction.

There is feature to choose a food or drink menu and separate payments that will be made now or paid later.

By providing a calendar feature on the transaction page will make it easier for seller to view purchases record/transaction based on the date.

Hope you like it ❤️

I’m available for new projects: ✉️ ilhamp591@gmail.com