Food Cashier App

Food Cashier App
Hi everyone, 👋🏻

I will share the latest project, this is an application to help seller in recording purchases/ transaction.
There is feature to choose a food or drink menu and separate payments that will be made now or paid later.
By providing a calendar feature on the transaction page will make it easier for seller to view purchases record/transaction based on the date.

Hope you like it ❤️

Posted on Jun 22, 2021

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
