Food Cashier App

Hi everyone, 👋🏻
I will share the latest project, this is an application to help seller in recording purchases/ transaction.
There is feature to choose a food or drink menu and separate payments that will be made now or paid later.
By providing a calendar feature on the transaction page will make it easier for seller to view purchases record/transaction based on the date.
Hope you like it ❤️
I’m available for new projects: ✉️ ilhamp591@gmail.com