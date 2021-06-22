Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Primocys

Bidding and Listing UI

Primocys
Primocys
Hire Me
  • Save
Bidding and Listing UI android ios buyout deal bidder flutter listing app listing bidding app bidding bid uiux mobile app app app designer mobile app design design ui mobile ui app design
Download color palette

Hello guys, I am excited to share with you Bidding and Listing UI. Hope you like it. Don't forget to add 💗 and follow me.

💌 Get in touch
Let's get in touch at primocys@gmail.com

Primocys
Primocys
We design mindful interfaces for Mobile Apps
Hire Me

More by Primocys

View profile
    • Like