Derek Nguyen

Musical Toy

Musical Toy minimal graphical game child tone music musical animation
Made a simple interactive musical toy with my little one last weekend. Make your own little graphic & hear what it sounds like! https://balable.netlify.app/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
