Hands Washing Vectors

Hands Washing Vectors
Hands Washing Vectors. Hand-drawn vector illustration – ” rules for disinfection and hand washing. Wipe your hands. Hygienic and curative treatment of infection”.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/hands-washing-vectors-cleaning-your-hands-vector-illustration/

🏆 Vendor Arts and patterns: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/Arts%20and%20patterns/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
