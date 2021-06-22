Vitor Fernandes Góes

Landing Page Forensic Accountant Expert

Vitor Fernandes Góes
Vitor Fernandes Góes
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page Forensic Accountant Expert company empresa contabilidade accounting brazil minimalism clean design startup forense law landing page ux
Download color palette

Hey! This shot is a recent work I did for for a Forensic Expert Accounting enterprise in Brazil. Hope you like it.

Vitor Fernandes Góes
Vitor Fernandes Góes
UI Designer at CI&T
Hire Me

More by Vitor Fernandes Góes

View profile
    • Like