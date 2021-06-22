Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sadhana

Day033

sadhana
sadhana
  • Save
Day033 branding design app ui
Download color palette

Customize product. Day33 of 100 days ui challenge. #DailyUI
https://youtu.be/K6hWVUK6XZw - Working of the prototype.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
sadhana
sadhana

More by sadhana

View profile
    • Like