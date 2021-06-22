H Logo Exploration

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all.
I just finished a logo design for a golf putter grips manufacturer, "H". We're satisfied with the final result, but no matter how seemingly original the idea is, there's always a chance someone has come up with something similar. We're concerned that this logo might resemble other logos, so I'd like to ask you all for some feedback about it. If you have come across/spotted logos that are similar with this, kindly let me know. Your help is greatly appreciated.
Thank you!