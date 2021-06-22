fattah setiawan

H Logo Exploration

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
H Logo Exploration graphic design h monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
H Logo Exploration graphic design h monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
H Logo Exploration graphic design h monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
H Logo Exploration graphic design h monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
H Logo Exploration graphic design h monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png
  3. Untitled-3.png
  4. Untitled-4.png
  5. Untitled-5.png

Hi all.
I just finished a logo design for a golf putter grips manufacturer, "H". We're satisfied with the final result, but no matter how seemingly original the idea is, there's always a chance someone has come up with something similar. We're concerned that this logo might resemble other logos, so I'd like to ask you all for some feedback about it. If you have come across/spotted logos that are similar with this, kindly let me know. Your help is greatly appreciated.

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like