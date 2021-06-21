Douglas Bowker

Low-Powered "Smart" Sensors

Douglas Bowker
Douglas Bowker
  • Save
Low-Powered "Smart" Sensors design 3d rendering illustration branding ui
Download color palette

Design, layout and illustration for a maker of ultra-small, low powered sensors and microchips. I handled the layout, design and generated most of the iconography.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Douglas Bowker
Douglas Bowker

More by Douglas Bowker

View profile
    • Like