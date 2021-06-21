🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A little over six month ago, amongst the chaos and despair that 2020 brought to all of us; I was blessed to be presented by an opportunity to work at Plume.
I am humbled and grateful to be invited to work with a group of world-class designers and thinkers, led by grounded principles and leadership alike.
"New Horizons" is my simple token of gratitude to Plume and all the Plumians around the world 🌎
Come become a part of our ever growing global team 🙏🏽
Visit us at: https://www.plume.com/
Follow us at: https://dribbble.com/plumedesign