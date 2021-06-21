A little over six month ago, amongst the chaos and despair that 2020 brought to all of us; I was blessed to be presented by an opportunity to work at Plume. I am humbled and grateful to be invited to work with a group of world-class designers and thinkers, led by grounded principles and leadership alike.

"New Horizons" is my simple token of gratitude to Plume and all the Plumians around the world 🌎

