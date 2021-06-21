Christine Dwerryhouse

Pitch deck design

Christine Dwerryhouse
Christine Dwerryhouse
  • Save
Pitch deck design business presentation storytelling presentation pitchdeck pitch presentation design design editorial design branding typography
Download color palette

I designed the template and graphics for this pitch deck (all text, images and data are dummy).

Christine Dwerryhouse
Christine Dwerryhouse

More by Christine Dwerryhouse

View profile
    • Like