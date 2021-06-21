Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ethan Miles

Pinewood Provisions "Bandito" Shirt Design

Ethan Miles
Ethan Miles
  • Save
Pinewood Provisions "Bandito" Shirt Design product design graphic design shirt design western cowboy bandito
Pinewood Provisions "Bandito" Shirt Design product design graphic design shirt design western cowboy bandito
Download color palette
  1. Pinewood Banditos.png
  2. Cowboy .png

Modified one of my old designs for this 'bandito' tee!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ethan Miles
Ethan Miles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ethan Miles

View profile
    • Like