Animation Still Frame: Automatic Transfer Switch

3d 3d rendering product rendering
Still image from a complex animation depicting for a customer that manufacturers products for critical electrical infrastructure. The 3D animation featured multiple component assemblies, cutaways, and realistic functionality.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
