Multi-use 3D Building Cut-away

Multi-use 3D Building Cut-away product rendering 3d 3d rendering architectural visualization
Created for a manufacturer of electrical switching, backups and load testing, this depicts a cut-away section of how such products are integrated into large infrastructure projects both in commercial and residential platforms.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
