TBee

Zelda Zombie

TBee
TBee
  • Save
Zelda Zombie dead gravestone grave zombie boardgame design characterdesign illustration drawing digital art childrens illustration
Download color palette

Working on a project, a game about boxers, I am doing the illustrations of the individual characters. It is for Frown clowns Games Co. I thought, I would share another character.

Special thanks to my client for allowing me to share and allowing me to be part of his success.

This is Zelda Zombie. (Ladies, don't be jealous of her beauty.)

I am including a copyright symbol to help protect my clients rights.

TBee
TBee

More by TBee

View profile
    • Like