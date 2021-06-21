🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a project, a game about boxers, I am doing the illustrations of the individual characters. It is for Frown clowns Games Co. I thought, I would share another character.
Special thanks to my client for allowing me to share and allowing me to be part of his success.
This is Zelda Zombie. (Ladies, don't be jealous of her beauty.)
I am including a copyright symbol to help protect my clients rights.