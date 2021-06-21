Axl Rose's Protrait on T shirt (Mock Up)

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I rebuilt the whole Axl Rose's Portrait artwork in illustrator, as my client was obsessed with this poster he wanted this design on his t shirt he was not ready to use a rastered image. It was a challenge for me. recreating this type of vector design in illustrator using a low resolution image as reference, is a tough job and I took this. This is not my original artwork, and I don't know the original author, but I love this work as my own, it took me 6 days and minimum 4 hours of time every day to complete this whole design.