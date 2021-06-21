Jahid Imtiaj Mishu

Axl Rose's Protrait on T shirt (Mock Up)

vector illustration design
I rebuilt the whole Axl Rose's Portrait artwork in illustrator, as my client was obsessed with this poster he wanted this design on his t shirt he was not ready to use a rastered image. It was a challenge for me. recreating this type of vector design in illustrator using a low resolution image as reference, is a tough job and I took this. This is not my original artwork, and I don't know the original author, but I love this work as my own, it took me 6 days and minimum 4 hours of time every day to complete this whole design.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
