The Real Estate Property Sold EDDM Postcard Template designed for promoting your Real Estate Business. You can also use this template for various advertising purposes. Easily Editable for easy understanding. This Template is well organized and structured. Images, texts, and colors are fully editable. You can edit them quickly and easily. All PSD are very well organized proper Layer by name & groups. Image placeholders are Smart-Objects to make easy for you to add image And edit file. I hope you like it.
