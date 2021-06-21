Jahid Imtiaj Mishu

Paraffin Logo

Jahid Imtiaj Mishu
Jahid Imtiaj Mishu
  • Save
Paraffin Logo icon branding typography vector logo illustration design
Download color palette

A Typography Logo/Brand Identity for an apparel business created by me.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Jahid Imtiaj Mishu
Jahid Imtiaj Mishu

More by Jahid Imtiaj Mishu

View profile
    • Like