Endangered Bird: Golden White-Eye

Golden white-eyes live on two of the Northern Mariana Islands, Aguijan and Saipan, but the latter is home to 98% of them. Despite a total population of 73,000, the species is deemed critically endangered due to Saipan's recent invasion of brown tree snakes, exotic predators that have a history of decimating native birds on small islands.

