2021 PPCC Welcome Packet

2021 PPCC Welcome Packet envelope sticker direct mail print design brochure booklet higher education college patterns colorful layout design collateral typographic typography brochure graphic design
Brochure booklet, sticker, and envelope designed for recently accepted Pikes Peak Community College students.

After a tough year with online classes and an enrollment drop at the college, I wanted to make this year's welcome packet more enticing and exciting to our potential students. I didn't want college to sound boring and tedious, but rather give them a perspective of excitement ahead. I chose to give it an adventure theme with the front cover design as well as copywriting the bold headlines on the interior. Whether it's a traditional age student moving on after high school or a non-traditional student looking for a new career, everyone can have an adventure at Pikes Peak Community College which will set them up for successful futures.

