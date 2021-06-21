2021 PPCC Welcome Packet

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brochure booklet, sticker, and envelope designed for recently accepted Pikes Peak Community College students.
After a tough year with online classes and an enrollment drop at the college, I wanted to make this year's welcome packet more enticing and exciting to our potential students. I didn't want college to sound boring and tedious, but rather give them a perspective of excitement ahead. I chose to give it an adventure theme with the front cover design as well as copywriting the bold headlines on the interior. Whether it's a traditional age student moving on after high school or a non-traditional student looking for a new career, everyone can have an adventure at Pikes Peak Community College which will set them up for successful futures.