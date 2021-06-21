2021 PPCC Welcome Packet

Brochure booklet, sticker, and envelope designed for recently accepted Pikes Peak Community College students.

After a tough year with online classes and an enrollment drop at the college, I wanted to make this year's welcome packet more enticing and exciting to our potential students. I didn't want college to sound boring and tedious, but rather give them a perspective of excitement ahead. I chose to give it an adventure theme with the front cover design as well as copywriting the bold headlines on the interior. Whether it's a traditional age student moving on after high school or a non-traditional student looking for a new career, everyone can have an adventure at Pikes Peak Community College which will set them up for successful futures.