Adam Urklinski

Polestar Car App

Adam Urklinski
Adam Urklinski
  • Save
Polestar Car App remote car app tesla volvo car ux design mobile ios product design branding app
Polestar Car App remote car app tesla volvo car ux design mobile ios product design branding app
Polestar Car App remote car app tesla volvo car ux design mobile ios product design branding app
Polestar Car App remote car app tesla volvo car ux design mobile ios product design branding app
Download color palette
  1. Polestar_tilted.png
  2. Polestar key main.png
  3. Polestar key seconary.png
  4. Polestar misc.png

Exploration of Polestar design language and app experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Adam Urklinski
Adam Urklinski
UX & Product Designer.

More by Adam Urklinski

View profile
    • Like