Daily UI 054 :: Confirmation

Daily UI 054 :: Confirmation alerts notification dailyui054 confirmation app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This confirmation notification is simple and concise, informing the user of the next steps in their account set up process. The notification tells a user to check their email to confirm their new account.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
