Cristiano drinks water

During the Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo made a move in a press conference that cost Coca-Cola $4bn. He moved away the two Coca-Cola bottles away from the camera, grabbed a water bottle and said "água" the portuguese word for water.
I made this piece and it went viral. The simplicity behind this piece and how everyone responded to it is proof of how brands have so much meaning to everyone and how a simple idea can carry a complex story.
You can read more about the impact of Cristiano's move in this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/06/16/cristiano-ronaldo-coca-cola/