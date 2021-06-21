kholid aini

SYTX Trip - Travel Mobile Design

SYTX Trip - Travel Mobile Design graphic design mobileapp travel
I made a ui design for the mobile display, for the first stage I made needs such as login and home views, this ui design aims to make it easier for users to find & choose their vacation trips.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
