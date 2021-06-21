PITH

Sorunne

Sorunne zbrush illustration 3d
I saw this great drawing by the artist @guillerancel from his comic called SORUNNE.

I hope you like it

illustration: @guillerancel

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
